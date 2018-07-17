POLITICS

Hillary Clinton trolls President Trump on Twitter

Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to troll the president saying: "Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: 'do you know which team you play for?'"

The tweet came hours after the president tweeted congratulations to World Cup winners, France, and President Putin saying: "one of the best ever!"



Trump met with Putin Monday morning for a summit in Helsinki, Finland.

It is their first meeting since the 2016 presidential election and comes days after the US Justice Department announced 12 Russian military officials had been indicted for an attack on Democrats' emails during the 2016 campaign.
