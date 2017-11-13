POLITICS

#BoycottKeurig used in reaction to coffee company pulling ads from Sean Hannity

(Kathy Willens/AP Photo)

You may have noticed friends on social media with strong opinions about whether or not to buy anything from Keurig.

The debate stems from Keurig's decision to pull advertising from The Sean Hannity Show after the Fox News personality's interview with Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore.

The controversial Alabama judge, who is running in a special election to fill Jeff Sessions' vacated seat in the U.S. Senate, was accused last week of sexual misconduct by four women in a story for the Washington Post. Among the allegations was one that Moore engaged in sexual activities with a 14-year-old girl in the 1970s.

In an interview with Hannity, Moore denied the allegations and said he believes they are "politically motivated."

"After 40 years of public service... this has never been brought up it has never even been mentioned," Moore said.

In response to the interview, the president of liberal advocacy group Media Matters published a list of companies that advertise with the show.

Multiple advertisers replied, saying they were no longer running advertising on the show. These included 23 and Me, ELOQUII and Keurig. Hannity himself weighed in about Keurig's decision.


Supporters and opponents alike began to discuss the issue with the hashtag #BoycottKeurig. Some who supported Keurig's decision to pull the ads said they would #BuyKeurigForChristmas while others who supported Sean Hannity recorded themselves breaking their machines with #KeurigSmashChallenge.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicscoffeetwitteradvertising
Load Comments
POLITICS
Roy Moore sex allegations stir up evangelicals
Trump: He would never call Kim Jong-un "short and fat"
Trump calls Putin sincere, ex-US intelligence heads 'hacks'
Alcohol sales legalized within Valley Ranch in New Caney
More Politics
Top Stories
Mattress Mack to open store for Thanksgiving meal
Michael Strahan back with surprises for his hometown
Not just Mattress Mack, good works run in McIngvale family
Target faces $10M lawsuit over shoplifter's injuries
NEAR HIT: Child walks into path of big rig truck
Driver going 100 mph slams into minivan, killing driver
'Scared' woman leads police on chase with teens in car
Cardiac arrests rare during and after sex, study says
Show More
Near record highs expected this week
Kids in line for Santa see Mall of America stabbing
Smoking backpack scares passengers in TSA line
Is Texans' JJ Watt a time traveler?
New Richmond Target store a glimpse into the future
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hundreds dead after Iran-Iraq earthquake
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: The Clara Harris Case
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
More Photos