If you are a homeowner in Harris County, you need to know about a big change this year. There's now less than a week to protest property values.While in previous years the deadline was May 31, this year's deadline is Tuesday, May 15.This year, protests may be especially important because property tax assessments were done after Hurricane Harvey.Some homeowners who suffered storm damage may have more time.If so, a later protest deadline will be listed on value notices.