HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Early voting for the May 6 election in Harris County runs from Monday, April 24 until Tuesday, May 2. Here's what you need to know:
- The Harris County Clerk's Office will operate 25 different early voting locations. Click here for a full list and map.
- Election officials have provided a sample ballot to help voters familiarize themselves with the voting process. Click here to see the sample ballot, which is subject to change.
- Regular voter identification requirements apply to early voting. Click here for a list of acceptable forms of identification.
- Registered voters can visit HarrisVotes.com to see their voter-specific ballot and Election Day polling place. Click here to see your personalized information.
- The deadline to submit an application for a mail ballot is Tuesday, April 25. Click here for a ballot by mail application.
- Harris County registered voters who are temporarily out of the country or serving in the military and wish to vote may complete the Federal Post Card Application. Click here for more information.
The Harris County Clerk's office is conducting elections for the cities of Humble and Pasadena, Houston Independent School District, Humble Independent School District, Northgate Crossing Municipal Utility District 2, Northwest Harris County Municipal Utility District 28, Oakmont Public Utility District, Harris County Water Control & Improvement District 91.
More than 50 other political entities will also conduct elections on the same day.
Visit HarrisVotes.com for more information about the election process.
