Early voting for Harris Co. May elections begins Monday

Early voting for Harris County's May elections begins this week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Early voting for the May 6 election in Harris County runs from Monday, April 24 until Tuesday, May 2. Here's what you need to know:



The Harris County Clerk's office is conducting elections for the cities of Humble and Pasadena, Houston Independent School District, Humble Independent School District, Northgate Crossing Municipal Utility District 2, Northwest Harris County Municipal Utility District 28, Oakmont Public Utility District, Harris County Water Control & Improvement District 91.

More than 50 other political entities will also conduct elections on the same day.

Visit HarrisVotes.com for more information about the election process.

