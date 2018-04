EMBED >More News Videos Former FBI director James Comey sits down for an exclusive interview with ABC News.

Days after his exclusive interview on ABC's "20/20," former FBI director James Comey talked to ABC13 about the interview, his new memoir and President Trump.Speaking to ABC13's Art Rascon and Mayra Moreno, Comey also talked about his investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails."Looking back, I don't have any regrets on how we handled it," he said.