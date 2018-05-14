POLITICS

First Lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery

EMBED </>More Videos

April 26 is Melania Trump's birthday. Here are five things you may not have known about the first lady.

WASHINGTON --
The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.

The first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said Monday that the procedure was successful and that there were no complications.

Grisham says Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center just outside Washington and will likely remain there for the rest of the week.

Last week, the first lady launched her "Be Best" initiative to help children be their best selves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmelania trumpu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Dozens killed in Gaza as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem
Meet the candidates
Candidate drops f-bomb against NRA in searing campaign ad
Trump open to negotiations over auto gas mileage
More Politics
Top Stories
SWAT standoff ends after murder suspect shoots himself
'Someone hated her': HCC student's killer never found
Police: Man ran over 16-year-old who tried to take cell phone
Margot Kidder, who played Lois Lane in 1978 "Superman," dies
Benedict Cumberbatch calls for equal pay for female co-stars
Will Smith was broke before starring in 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'
Rockets' Gerald Green is so Houston, he even has an I-45 tattoo
Hawaii volcano prompts 'ring of fire' fears for West Coast
Show More
Woman struck by METRO light rail
Meet a professional dumpster diver who made $100K in a year
Good Samaritan tackles suspect after elderly women assaulted
'Cloud Column' sculpture set to debut at MFAH
Drake and Migos set pair of Houston dates
More News