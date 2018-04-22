POLITICS

Family releases photos of Barbara Bush's private burial service in College Station

EMBED </>More Videos

Family releases photos of Barbara Bush's private service (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Bush family released photos of the former First Lady private burial service in College Station on Sunday morning.


Barbara Bush was buried Saturday afternoon at her husband's presidential library at Texas A&M University in College Station. The burial site is in a gated plot surrounded by trees and near a creek where the couple's 3-year-old daughter Robin is buried. She died of leukemia in 1953.


"It was a very brief but poignant and beautiful ending to a very moving and incredible day. It would have been exactly what Barbara Bush wanted," family spokesman Jim McGrath said.


Hundreds of people lined both sides of the street near the campus as the funeral procession passed on a gray, cloudy day. Flags were flown at half-staff.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushbarbara bushcelebrity deathsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
George H.W. Bush wears special socks for Barbara Bush
Hundreds fill streets to say final farewell to Barbara Bush
4 former presidents among hundreds at Barbara Bush's funeral
Barbara Bush: An interactive experience
More Politics
Top Stories
Mom arrested after setting car on fire with 3 children inside
Woman shot, killed after refusing to let man use cell phone
SUNDAY PM EDITION: News you need in 60 seconds
Man shot on Facebook Live completely breathing on his own
Suspected drunk driver charged in crash that killed boy
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
Wharton HS student named prom king in midst of health battle
2 teens caught after escaping juvenile prison in Giddings
Show More
Former Texans player hosting soiree to raise funds for literacy
Suspects on the run after robbing Sweet Tomatoes in NW Houston
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
Names of victims in deadly Waffle House shooting released
Astros win 6th straight, outscore White Sox 27-2 in sweep
More News