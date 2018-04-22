POLITICS

Family releases photos of Barbara Bush's private burial service in College Station

Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest, Elissa Rivas reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Bush family released photos of the former First Lady private burial service in College Station on Sunday morning.


Barbara Bush was buried Saturday afternoon at her husband's presidential library at Texas A&M University in College Station. The burial site is in a gated plot surrounded by trees and near a creek where the couple's 3-year-old daughter Robin is buried. She died of leukemia in 1953.


"It was a very brief but poignant and beautiful ending to a very moving and incredible day. It would have been exactly what Barbara Bush wanted," family spokesman Jim McGrath said.


Hundreds of people lined both sides of the street near the campus as the funeral procession passed on a gray, cloudy day. Flags were flown at half-staff.
