POLITICS

Fact vs. fiction: What happens during ICE raids

EMBED </>More News Videos

If you find yourself in the midst of an immigration raid, it's important to know your rights. (Bryan Cox/ICE via AP)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
As fear and rumors spread about the possibility of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, there have been a lot of questions about what ICE agents can and cannot do.

According to the ACLU, you should not open the door unless agents can prove that they are executing a warrant signed by a judge. If the agents can produce a warrant, instruct them to slip it under the door, and verify that it was issued by a court and signed by a judge.

If agents force their way into your home, do not resist. You should say: "I do not consent to your entry or to you search of these premises. I am exercising my right to remain silent. I wish to speak to my lawyer as soon as possible."

Everybody inside the home at the time can exercise their right to remain silent.

The ALCU strongly advises against lying or producing false documents.

As always, ask to speak with an attorny before signing any documents.
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationraidICEACLUHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
'Day Without Immigrants' closes businesses across US
Black lawmakers dismayed by Trump's invite to black reporter
Andrew Puzder withdraws labor secretary nomination amid criticism
Pres. Trump chooses Alexander Acosta to lead Labor
More Politics
Top Stories
Young girl found near park nearly drowning
Teacher accused of pelting student with dodgeball
Man sought in 20-month sexual assault of 13-year-old
Heartbreaking video captures fallen soldier's homecoming
Liberty Co. constable may have severe head injuries
Deputy proves disability not roadblock to police work
What you need to know about Harris Co.'s pot policy
Show More
Elementary teacher killed in car crash on FM 2854
Black lawmakers dismayed by Trump's invite to black reporter
'Day Without Immigrants' closes businesses across US
Why repeat offenders slip through the bond cracks
Friend testifies Robert Durst said he killed his wife
More News
Top Video
2 Cy-Fair schools operating normally after burglar search
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in NW Houston
Liberty Co. constable may have severe head injuries
Heartbreaking video captures fallen soldier's homecoming
More Video