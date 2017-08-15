Election Day deals and freebies

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Many national brands, local restaurants and stores are offering freebies, deals and great Election Day specials.
Here are a few :
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts announced any guest wearing a sticker indicating that they voted will receive one free doughnut of choice on Nov. 8 at participating U.S. shops. This delicious choice is only available to those guests wearing a voting sticker on Election Day. No coupon is necessary.
Great American Cookies invites you to choose one free regular cookie at participating stores this Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 8). The cookie shop is offering one free cookie to people who show their "I Voted" sticker. No purchase necessary.
Macy's cuts an extra 20% off via coupon code "VOTE" during its Election Day Sale. If available, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. Exclusions apply. The deal ends November 9.
Marco's Pizza will reward those who cast their vote for Marco's on Election Day with a voucher for a free medium one-topping pizza. The offer is valid at all participating Marco's Pizza locations across the country.
Chuck E. Cheese coupons.
Stop in to Salata on Election Day with your "I Voted" sticker and receive $1 off a salad or wrap!
Grab free coffee, cappuccino or latte this Election Day at Paciugo!
HERE ARE RIDE-SHARING DISCOUNTS/FREE RIDES:
Uber was already offering their own discount for new users - $20 off their first ride with the promotional code "VOTETODAY". All users (new or old) can ride for free. Uber is partnering with Google to launch a special in-app feature that will help riders locate polling locations and request a ride with just a push of a button.
Lyft says the company "aims to make it easier for people to get around their cities and we are always happy to see how others use the platform to help connect their communities. Users can access the promotion through Lyft's Deal of the Week email.
You can reserve a free Zipcar on Election Day (6pm-10pm) to help #DRIVEtheVOTE.
This deal is only available on these select Zipcar models:
Ford: Focus Sedan, Focus Hatchback, Fiesta, Fiesta Hatchback, C-Max
Honda: Civic, Fit, Civic
Hyundai: Elantra, Elantra GT
Jeep: Renegade
Kia: Soul, Forte
Mazda: 3
Mitsubishi: Lancer
Nissan: Sentra, Versa, Versa Hatchback
Subaru: Impreza
Toyota: Prius, Corolla
Volkswagen: Golf, Jetta
AND FREE CHILD CARE?
YMCA to offer free childcare on Election Day! In an effort to provide busy parents and guardians an opportunity to vote on Election Day on Nov. 8, the YMCA of Greater Houston is offering two hours of free childcare through its Child Watch program.