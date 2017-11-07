After the legalization of marijuana in California, "magic mushrooms" are moving toward the same status.A ballot initiative aimed at de-criminalizing mushrooms containing the hallucinogen psylocybin has cleared its first hurdle.The petition is currently garnering signatures. It needs 365,000 to be placed on a future ballot.If the measure were put on the ballot and eventually passed, California would become the first state in the nation to legalize such hallucinogens.