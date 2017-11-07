POLITICS

'Magic mushrooms' legalization effort clears first hurdle in California

EMBED </>More Videos

After the legalization of marijuana in California, "magic mushrooms" are moving toward the same status. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES, California --
After the legalization of marijuana in California, "magic mushrooms" are moving toward the same status.

A ballot initiative aimed at de-criminalizing mushrooms containing the hallucinogen psylocybin has cleared its first hurdle.

The petition is currently garnering signatures. It needs 365,000 to be placed on a future ballot.

If the measure were put on the ballot and eventually passed, California would become the first state in the nation to legalize such hallucinogens.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicsdrugsballot measureCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Your Election Day 2017 ballot guide
Today is Election Day: State amendments and measures
Heights voters take to the polls over alcohol sales
Former DNC chief considered replacing Hillary on ticket
More Politics
Top Stories
Wife, mother killed in hit-and-run near school event
Your Election Day 2017 ballot guide
Sweating today, sweaters tomorrow
Clara Harris granted parole after running over cheating husband
How to get started with METRO vanpool
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
Source: Church gunman came to kill everybody in building
'Hero' neighbor exchanged gunfire with church shooter
Show More
Where the Astros have been since the World Series
Man accused of killing son because he was gay
LONG ROAD HOME: Miniseries comes to life at Fort Hood
Humble ISD hopes to reopen Kingwood HS by March
Air Force error cleared way for church suspect to buy guns
More News
Top Video
Child breaks world record for largest slime
Man accused of killing son because he was gay
Where the Astros have been since the World Series
CARPOOL ETIQUETTE: Tips for your group ride to work
More Video