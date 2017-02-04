POLITICS

DOJ files notice to appeal ruling that temporarily blocks Trump refugee order

WASHINGTON (KTRK) --
The DOJ files notice to appeal ruling that temporarily blocks Trump refugee order.

The federal government's request for an emergency stay was filed Saturday night with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The filing asks the court to lift an order from a day earlier from a judge in Washington state.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge James Robart temporarily halted a Trump administration executive order that suspended America's refugee program and halted immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The administration on Saturday moved to suspend enforcement of the travel ban as the Justice Department readied its legal challenge.

President Donald Trump has lashed out at Robart on Twitter, calling him a "so-called judge."

This is a developing story. Check Back for more.
