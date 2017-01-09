POLITICS

Dan Patrick announces 2018 reelection campaign for Lieutenant Governor

AUSTIN (KTRK) --
Dan Patrick, Texas Lieutenant Governor held a news conference at Republican Party of Texas headquarters in Austin Monday morning.

"I am officially announcing my bid for reelection to the office of Lieutenant Governor in 2018. All speculation to the contrary is false and malicious," said Patrick.

"When our campaign finance report is filed next week, we will show more the $13.6 million cash on hand, having raised nearly $5 million since mid-year. We are well positioned to conduct an aggressive campaign."

"I am announcing my endorsement of Greg Abbott for reelection as Governor of Texas. We have a strong working relationship and he is my conservative ally," Patrick concluded.
