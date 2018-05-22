After all the votes are counted Tuesday night, Texans from both parties will know who will be on their ballot in the general election.The runoff election may not have garnered much attention, but the races are more important than ever. Several of the key races are based out of Houston, and could have national implications.In Harris County's north side, veteran Dan Crenshaw surged ahead to win the chance to represent Republicans on the ballot for retiring Congressman Ted Poe's seat in Congressional District 2.With a little more than three percent of the votes counted, Crenshaw is claiming 66.8 percent of the vote to State Representative Kevin Roberts' 33.2 percent.Eyewitness News has confirmed that Roberts has conceded the race, calling Crenshaw to congratulate him on the race.As Democrats are trying to retake the House of Representatives in Washington, one of their main focuses has been Texas Congressional District 7, currently represented by John Culberson. The seat, once solidly Republican, encompasses much of River Oaks, West University Place, Bellaire, Memorial, and some of the wealthiest enclaves in Houston.On the Democratic side, two women, Laura Moser and Lizzie Pannill Fletcher, are vying to go up against Culberson in this pivotal race. Both women attended the exclusive St. John's School around the same time, and both are optimistic heading into election day."We've been on the campaign trail now a year with my campaign team, and I feel great about where we wound up in March, and I think it's a great indication for November," said Pannill Fletcher, who was the front runner after the March primary.Moser, who recently moved back to West University Place after a stint living in Washington, was a bit more guarded."I'm just ready for it to be over, whatever the outcome," she said. "I'm so grateful to all my supporters and volunteers for working so hard, but I'm ready to get to 7 p.m. tonight."On a statewide level, Democrats are also trying to find the candidate to face incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott in the fall. Houston businessman Andrew White, son of former Governor Mark White, is hoping to beat former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez for the Democratic nomination."It's been 24 years without a win, and we want to win," said White, who says he is a moderate Democrat with the best chance of beating Gov. Abbott. However, experts said either Democratic candidate will have a very uphill battle against the governor.