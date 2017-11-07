Congressman Ted Poe announces he won't seek reelection

Congressman Ted Poe announced this afternoon he won't seek reelection in 2018.In a Facebook post, Poe said he is in good health and is looking forward to spending more time with his family, especially his 12 grandchildren.Poe was diagnosed with leukemia in July 2016 and sought treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center.The former judge was elected to represent Texas' 2nd Congressional District in 2005.He said he is proud of the work he has accomplished, and will continue to represent the district until the end of his term.