Community leaders call for end to threats directed toward Congressman Al Green

Community leaders are demanding an end to threats made against Congressman Al Green, who recently called for Pres. Trump's impeachment. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
United States Capitol Police are investigating death threats made against Congressman Al Green. In recently released voicemails, you can hear anonymous men threatening to take the politician's life with a noose.

Green has become a target ever since he publicly called for President Donald Trump's impeachment on the House floor.

The callers stated, "You ain't gonna impeach nobody, you f****** n*****. Try and we'll lynch all you f****** n******s. You'll be hanging from a tree."

ORIGINAL REPORT: Congressman Al Green calls for Trump impeachment, receives death threats
Rep. Al Green said he has received death threats since calling for Pres. Trump to be impeached.



The vile words sparked outraged from Green supporters. Community activists gathered Thursday afternoon to demand an arrest. They called on local, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to aid in the investigation.

"Let's just be honest. If Congressman Al Green were a white congressman and if the caller had a Middle Eastern accent, the person who perpetrated that call would have been caught by now," said Deric Muhammad.

Muhammad criticized the handling of Green's case. He specifically called out the Houston Police Department. He said they cared more about Tom Brady's missing jersey.

"When Tom Brady's jersey came up missing right here in the city of Houston, there was an all-points bulletin put out on that jersey," said Muhammad. "They left no stone unturned in trying to find a football jersey. Here we are 10 days away from you knowing a U.S. congressperson has been threatened with lynching and you mean to tell me you can't find who made that threat?"

Eyewitness News reached out to HPD. They said they received a report about the death threats last month. They referred the matter and all questions to United States Capitol Police. A spokesperson with the FBI said the United States Capitol Police is leading the investigation.

Emails and calls to Capitol Police have not been returned.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo did respond on Twitter to the tough criticism. He tweeted out this afternoon, "Houston Police is constantly working with our local, county, state and federal partners to keep our elected officials & community safe."

