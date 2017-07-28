POLITICS

From the limelight to public office: Celebrities who became politicians

Can Kid Rock join this list of celebrities who served in public office? (AP Photo)

In a list that includes actors, singers, athletes and our current president, many celebrities have crossed over from being famous to serving in public office.

Kid Rock is the latest celebrity to formally announce his intention to serve in politics. The singer from Detroit is running for a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan for the 2018 election.

Kanye West and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have expressed interest in running for president. Will any of them be able to join the score of stars who have become elected officials?

Here's a list of celebrities who served as politicians:

Donald Trump - Real estate mogul and reality TV star
45th U.S. President

Ronald Reagan - Actor
40th U.S. President and Governor of California (1967-1975)

Arnold Schwarzenegger - Actor
Governor of California (2003-2011)

Jerry Springer - Talk show host
Mayor of Cincinnati (1977-1978)

Sonny Bono - Singer
California Congressman (1995 - 1998) and Mayor of Palm Springs (1988-1992)

Jesse Ventura - Professional wrestler
Governor of Minnesota (1999 - 2003)

Bill Bradley - Basketball Hall of Famer
New Jersey Senator (1979 - 1997)
