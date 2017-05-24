  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Mayor Turner to discuss passing of pension plan
POLITICS

House GOP health bill projection: 23 million more uninsured

A doctor checks the health of a patient. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle)

WASHINGTON --
The health care bill Republicans have pushed through the House would leave 23 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's health care law, the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday. The GOP bill would lower average premiums, but in part that would be because coverage would typically be skimpier.

In a blow to Republicans, the nonpartisan analysts were also critical of 11th-hour provisions that GOP leaders had added to pick up votes and assure the bill's passage. Letting states get federal waivers so insurers could charge higher premiums for people with pre-existing medical conditions would mean those consumers would "ultimately be unable to purchase" comprehensive coverage at prices comparable to today's costs, "if they could purchase at all."

The report was the budget office's first analysis of the GOP health care overhaul that the House narrowly approved this month with only Republican votes. Two budget office reports in March on initial versions of the bill projected that 24 million people would lose coverage, and that premiums would rise over the next two years but fall by 2026.

Wednesday's analysis seemed to offer political ammunition for both parties. Democrats have savaged the GOP bill for tossing people off their coverage, threatening their benefits and jeopardizing coverage for people with serious, costly to treat medical conditions. Many Republicans have said they are largely focused on steps that will reduce premiums.

The House bill would also reduce the federal deficit by $119 billion over the next decade, according to the new projection. That's slightly less than the $150 billion the office estimated in March.

The new estimates will serve as a starting point for GOP senators starting to write their own version of the legislation as they consider changing the House's Medicaid cuts, tax credits and other policies.
Related Topics:
politicshealth careWashington
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Texas revives 'bathroom bill,' but only for public schools
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Al Green calls for Trump impeachment, receives threats
Trump dances along during royal Saudi welcome
More Politics
Top Stories
ONLY ON 13: Bus driver fired for 'reckless' driving
Teen mom, boyfriend charged for abuse of 8-month-old
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
NWS: Microburst responsible for severe damage in Sealy
Graco recalls 25K car seats; webbing may not hold child in crash
2 men charged in deadly shooting near Alvin
PHOTOS: Severe storms plow through SE Texas
Show More
Galveston man charged with raping child under 14
'Joker' lookalike arrested for pointing loaded gun at drivers
Ariana Grande cancels world tour stops through June 5
Dr. Melanie Johnson is ABC13's Woman of the Week
5th suspect in bombing arrested near Manchester
More News
Photos
Power and prestige: When presidents visit Houston
PHOTOS: Severe storms plow through SE Texas
PHOTOS: 8 charged in illegal gambling bust
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos