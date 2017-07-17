POLITICS

Caitlyn Jenner considering running for US Senate seat representing California

EMBED </>More Videos

The Republican reality television star said she is considering a run for the U.S. Senate. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
Caitlyn Jenner is the latest celebrity considering running for office.

The Republican reality television star said she is considering a run for the U.S. Senate.

Jenner works closely with the American Unity Fund. The purpose of the group is to build Republican support for LGBTQ issues.

The former Olympian said she must first decide if she can be more effective working from the perimeter of politics or on the inside.

If Jenner runs, she would be running for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat.

Feinstein is up for re-election next year but has not said if she's running.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicscaitlyn jennerpoliticssenatecalifornia state senateCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump approval rating hits historic new low
Abbott begins re-election bid with no rivals in sight
French pres: Talks with US are 'obvious, indispensable'
Congressman Al Green joins bid to impeach Trump
More Politics
Top Stories
Who can buy the Rockets? Look at potential buyers
FOR SALE: Rockets owner Les Alexander looking for buyer
Man and woman found dead inside apartment in Harris Co.
SUV crashes into gas pump with mom and kids inside
Man dies in Lake Conroe after leaping off dock
Changes to recycling contract raises new questions
STAY ALERT: Watch for another round of storms
R. Kelly accused of holding women against their will
Show More
IHOP offering 59 cent pancakes Tuesday
Group misses Astros game after ticket deal falls through
Lululemon and Toms outlets coming to Houston area
Afghan girls robotics team competes after visa obstacles
Homeowners: Why do these homes flood repeatedly?
More News
Top Video
SUV crashes into gas pump with mom and kids inside
Pct. 4 giving deputies high-powered weapons to use
Group misses Astros game after ticket deal falls through
FOR SALE: Rockets owner Les Alexander looking for buyer
More Video