PROTEST

Black protester hugs self-described Nazi at white nationalist rally

The powerful moment was caught on camera after a Richard Spencer rally. (Twitter/Politics for Dummies via Storyful)

GAINESVILLE, Florida --
"Why don't you like me?"

That's what a black protester asked while giving a man in swastika T-shirt a hug, according to Storyful.

The powerful moment was caught on camera after a Richard Spencer rally at the University of Florida on Thursday. Spencer is a well-known white nationalist who coined the term "alt-right."

Counter-demonstrators, greatly outnumbering the white nationalist crowd, gathered outside the rally to protest. Anti-Spencer protesters shouted, "Not in our town! Not in our state! We don't want your Nazi hate!" and "Let's go Gators" during his speech.

The Alachua County Sheriff said two people were arrested.

The "self-described Nazi skinhead" receiving the hug was identified as Randy Furniss, of Idaho. Furniss was also filmed getting punched in the head, The Gainesville Sun reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

