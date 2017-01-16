POLITICS

Mississippi city renames 'Great Americans Day' to honor MLK
EMBED </>More News Videos

City of Biloxi under fire for tweet referring to MLK Day as 'Great Americans Day.' (KTRK)

BILOXI, MS --
A Mississippi city has decided to ditch "Great Americans Day" and rename it to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

The Biloxi City Council voted 6-0 to make the change Monday. The Sun Herald reports the vote came moments before the beginning of an annual parade honoring the slain civil rights leader.

Monday was a federal holiday and was recognized in most of the United States as MLK Day. In three states - Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas - the holiday has a dual designation honoring King and Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The change follows an uproar on social media that erupted after a Biloxi spokesman posted that city offices would be closed for Great Americans Day. The name came from a city ordinance adopted in 1985.
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldmartin luther king jrholidayconfederate flagsocial mediamlk day
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
City receives backlash after 'Great Americans Day' tweet
POLITICS
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
Astros' pitcher calls out Trump over latest tweets
A LOOK BACK: The rise of Michelle Obama
City receives backlash after 'Great Americans Day' tweet
More Politics
Top Stories
Last man to walk on the moon has died
NWS: Small tornado caused damage in N. Harris Co.
Spring man injured in Mexico shooting that killed 5 people
Spill at refinery in Texas City causes nasty odors
Houston Texans and Offensive Coordinator George Godsey part ways
Reports: Istanbul nightclub attacker who killed 39 caught
Wife of Orlando shooter Omar Mateen arrested
Show More
5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort
Teen survives crash by holding tree for 12 hours
Amazon to start accepting food stamps
Wrecker used to pull 1,500 lb cow from pool
Soldier dad's adorable surprise makes son cry for joy
More News
Top Video
NWS: Small tornado caused damage in N. Harris Co.
Spill at refinery in Texas City causes nasty odors
Wife of Orlando shooter Omar Mateen arrested
Baby rescued from burning apartment
More Video