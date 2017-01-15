POLITICS

Astros' pitcher Collin McHugh calls out Trump over latest tweets
EMBED </>More News Videos

McHugh says his tweets were not intended to be anti-Trump, but rather an anti-bullying and pro-respect stance. (KTRK)

ATLANTA, GA (KTRK) --
Houston Astros pitcher Collin McHugh fired back at Donald Trump on Saturday after the president-elect sent a pair of tweets attacking civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis.

Trump zeroed in on Lewis in tweets Saturday after the Democratic representative said in an interview with NBC that he doesn't see Trump as a "legitimate president" following Russian interference in the election.


McHugh, who lives in Lewis' district during the offseason, takes exception to those tweets and called out Trump for spewing rhetoric not consistent with what he sees and lives.

The firestorm comes just before the nation celebrates the civil rights legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., which as McHugh notes has also rubbed some the wrong way. Lewis was among those who walked alongside King during the civil rights movement.

Lewis is one of the last surviving central organizing figures of the U.S. civil rights movement and was beaten by police in a march for voting rights on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

McHugh later added that defending Lewis was not intended to be an anti-Trump position, but rather an anti-bullying and pro-respect stance.
Related Topics:
politicsHouston Astrosdonald trumpmartin luther king jrGeorgia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
A LOOK BACK: The rise of Michelle Obama
City receives backlash after 'Great Americans Day' tweet
DOJ watchdog investigating FBI's actions before election
Senate GOP clears key hurdle in 'Obamacare' repeal
More Politics
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Runners take to the streets
PHOTOS: Competing in races with style!
Passengers stuck aboard ship in Galveston
PHOTOS: These runners remembered to have fun
Best signs from the 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon
PHOTOS: 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon finish line
Eddie Long, scandalous megachurch pastor, dies
Show More
Teen killed by stray bullet Sunday morning
Family: Former pro wrestler Jimmy Snuka has died
Good Samaritan hops out of car to save choking man
What you need to know now about the upcoming tax season
VIDEO: Nanny arrested for burning toddler
More News
Top Video
Teen killed by stray bullet Sunday morning
Volunteers turn old water bottles into community art
Boys finds pipe bomb in yard, throws it across street
Lucasfilm won't digitize Fisher in future 'Star Wars' films
More Video