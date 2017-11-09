Alcohol sales legalized within Valley Ranch in New Caney

NEW CANEY, Texas --A local option to legalize the sale of alcohol within Montgomery County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 has been approved by voters Tuesday night.
With all precincts in Montgomery County reported, 73 percent, or 1,859 voters, voted for the measure while 700, or 27 percent, voted against it. Montgomery County's Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 includes Molly's Pub in Kingwood and the Valley Ranch Town Center-a mixed use development in New Caney.
The approved measure allows for the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages within the precinct. The approved petition would allow Valley Ranch to attract stores that sell wine and spirits, such as Spec's or Total Wine, as well as bars or restaurants to sell alcohol or mixed drinks without private club rules and requirements.
"We will be bringing new businesses, luxury hotels, higher-end restaurants, and entertainment options to the community that have been doing business around the greater Houston area," said Kevin Layne, vice president, of The Signorelli Company's Commercial Division.
The precinct was the only one of the five justice precincts in Montgomery County that limited alcohol sales.
"The eastern portion of the county was the only area within Montgomery County that was operating under the ancient law," Alyssa McGuire, Marketing Manager for The Signorelli Company, which is the developer of Valley Ranch. "We are leveling the playing field with the rest of the County, Harris County, The Woodlands, Katy, Sugarland and Kingwood to bring the same conveniences to the residents and recruit more entertainment venues, hotels and activities."
All results are unofficial until canvassed.
This story was through our partnership with Community Impact Newspapers
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff