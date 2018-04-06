POLITICS

Congressman Al Green proposes bill to help deported constituent

EMBED </>More Videos

Al Green proposes bill to help deported constituent (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A House Democrat from Houston is proposing legislation that he says would help the family of a man deported to El Salvador after 16 years in the U.S. without a criminal record.

U.S. Rep. Al Green said Friday that he would introduce a bill that would allow the return of people who have been deported but have a spouse or children who are U.S. citizens.

Green says he wants to reunite families like that of Jose Escobar, who was deported last year and now lives in El Salvador, while his wife and two children remain in Houston. Green visited Escobar in San Salvador in February.

The bill will face long odds in Congress, and President Donald Trump has pushed for new immigration restrictions and stepping up deportations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdeportationu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
DA investigating financial public corruption
US punishes Russian leaders with sanctions
Scott Pruitt: Controversies surrounding the EPA administrator
More Politics
Top Stories
Muslim woman stabbed by attacker yelling religious slurs
WATCH LIVE: Authorities discuss arrest of teen in death of 8-year-old
Man wanted in connection with severed head found in bag
Man allegedly tried to abduct 6-year-old at Houston Zoo
Shots fired at police during chase in north Houston
Three major highway closures set for weekend, plan ahead
Ex-Harris Co. assistant treasurer allegedly paid dominatrix in blackmail scam
Driver gets 32 years in prison for killing prom-goer
Show More
Workers sent running for their lives as crane topples
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
Suspects run into woods after bailing out of U-Haul in Pasadena
4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom, baby
Wrong-way driver leads police on chase through 3 counties
More News