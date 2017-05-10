POLITICS

Congressman Al Green calls for investigation after firing of FBI director James Comey

EMBED </>More Videos

Al Green calls for investigation after James Comey fired by President Trump. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston Congressman Al Green, a Democrat and no fan of President Trump, is calling for an investigation into the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

"We must have an investigation of the president of The United States, President Trump, for obstruction of justice," he told reporters during a Wednesday morning press conference. "If it is concluded that the president has obstructed justice, then the president must be impeached."

Green said the American people deserve answers and the only way to get them is through a formal investigation into the events leading up to Tuesday's surprise dismissal.



"It doesn't look right, it doesn't smell right. It just reeks of some sort of obstruction," he said. "I believe these are serious charges. I believe the president has to be held accountable. I believe that he cannot be above the law."

But how likely is it that an investigation will happen?

Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University, told Eyewitness News it's unlikely. He did say President Trump didn't do himself any favors with critics.

"If President Trump wanted to take the spotlight off of the Russian investigation, this was totally the opposite of what he should have done," said Jones.

EMBED More News Videos

Days after he testified regarding alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, FBI Director James Comey has been fired.



Texas Senator John Cornyn released a statement that indicated the investigation in the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia will continue.

"Clearly the bipartisan investigation of the Senate Intelligence Committee under the chairmanship of Senator Burr and the Vice Chairman Senator Warner, a Democrat - we have a bipartisan commitment to get to the bottom of this Russian investigation."

As for the FBI, the job remains, with or without Comey. Former Special Agent Bob Doguim said the bureau is much bigger than any one person.

"The mission is the same," he said. "The mission, the focus, the seriousness, the dedication, the sacrifice from those men and women that are doing that job day in and day out does not become more or less intense by virtue of a change at the top."

Among supporters of the move are Texas Senator Ted Cruz. He also released a statement in which he said, "The director of the FBI needs to be above reproach, with an unquestioned reputation for fairness and impartiality. Unfortunately, Mr. Comey had lost the confidence of both Republicans and Democrats, and, frankly, the American people."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald TrumpFBIgovernmentHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump says Comey 'was not doing a good job'
Nixon was nothing like Trump, his library tweets
Democrats call Trump's firing of Comey a 'cover-up'
House passes Houston city pension plan with amendment
More Politics
Top Stories
Look familiar? Women accused of robbing 5 banks in area
Suspect rams stolen truck into home, rams patrol car
EXCLUSIVE: HPD officer charged DWI after cookoff
Thief targets man spending hours with wife inside hospital
Firing of FBI director latest twitter battleground for Trump
Haverstock Hills shooting suspect arrested in Fla.
Pregnant woman postpones brain surgery to protect baby
Show More
Bank of America text message phishing scam resurfaces
Lack of regulation, reporting has led to disasters
Discovery of little girl's coffin ends eerie footsteps
Waller HS student arrested after bringing gun to school
OH BOY! Mom gives birth to 13-pound baby
More News
Top Video
Bear smells brownies, tries to break into home
Thief targets man spending hours with wife inside hospital
Suspect rams stolen truck into home, rams patrol car
Look familiar? Women accused of robbing 5 banks in area
More Video