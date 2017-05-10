First two minutes of @RepAlGreen press conference calling for investigation into Comey firing. #COMEY pic.twitter.com/wCoEnn0IaQ — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) May 10, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1973333" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Days after he testified regarding alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, FBI Director James Comey has been fired.

Houston Congressman Al Green, a Democrat and no fan of President Trump, is calling for an investigation into the firing of former FBI Director James Comey."We must have an investigation of the president of The United States, President Trump, for obstruction of justice," he told reporters during a Wednesday morning press conference. "If it is concluded that the president has obstructed justice, then the president must be impeached."Green said the American people deserve answers and the only way to get them is through a formal investigation into the events leading up to Tuesday's surprise dismissal."It doesn't look right, it doesn't smell right. It just reeks of some sort of obstruction," he said. "I believe these are serious charges. I believe the president has to be held accountable. I believe that he cannot be above the law."But how likely is it that an investigation will happen?Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University, told Eyewitness News it's unlikely. He did say President Trump didn't do himself any favors with critics."If President Trump wanted to take the spotlight off of the Russian investigation, this was totally the opposite of what he should have done," said Jones.Texas Senator John Cornyn released a statement that indicated the investigation in the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia will continue."Clearly the bipartisan investigation of the Senate Intelligence Committee under the chairmanship of Senator Burr and the Vice Chairman Senator Warner, a Democrat - we have a bipartisan commitment to get to the bottom of this Russian investigation."As for the FBI, the job remains, with or without Comey. Former Special Agent Bob Doguim said the bureau is much bigger than any one person."The mission is the same," he said. "The mission, the focus, the seriousness, the dedication, the sacrifice from those men and women that are doing that job day in and day out does not become more or less intense by virtue of a change at the top."Among supporters of the move are Texas Senator Ted Cruz. He also released a statement in which he said, "The director of the FBI needs to be above reproach, with an unquestioned reputation for fairness and impartiality. Unfortunately, Mr. Comey had lost the confidence of both Republicans and Democrats, and, frankly, the American people."