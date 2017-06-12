POLITICS

Attorney General Sessions asks for testimony to be public

WASHINGTON, DC (KTRK) --
Attorney General Sessions asks that his testimony to the Senate intelligence committee be open to the public.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said Sessions believes "it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him."

Sources said the Attorney General sent a letter over the weekend offering to testify.

Sessions is expected to take questions from senators about meetings with the Russian Ambassador and about his involvement in the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

