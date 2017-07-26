HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Even though we're more than 1,000 miles away, Houston is still leaving its mark on Capitol Hill. Every year, political news website The Hill ranks the 50 most beautiful men and women of Capitol Hill, and four women from Houston made this year's list.
Zoe Cadore
The 2013 Miss Houston winner now works as a congressional fellow at the American Petroleum Institute. Outside of work, she teaches dance classes, cycles and runs a blog called Simply Lavish that teaches young people who to live extravagantly on a budget.
Kristin Fisher
The Fox News correspondent said her hobbies include anything that involves her beloved goldendoodle Pele -- even what she refers to as a "pack outing," when she takes her husband along for a night out with the dog.
Olivia Igbokwe-Curry
The 29-year-old is the director of global affairs for business process service company Conduent. The self-described germaphobe keeps a glove in her car to pump gas.
Athena Jones
The CNN White House correspondent credits her past as a high school and college sprinter with helping her chase the big news stories of the day.
