POLITICS

Houstonians represent in ranking of Capitol Hill's most beautiful

EMBED </>More Videos

Four Houstonians made the list of Capitol Hill's most beautiful. (LinkedIn/Twitter/CNN/The Hill)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Even though we're more than 1,000 miles away, Houston is still leaving its mark on Capitol Hill. Every year, political news website The Hill ranks the 50 most beautiful men and women of Capitol Hill, and four women from Houston made this year's list.

Zoe Cadore

The 2013 Miss Houston winner now works as a congressional fellow at the American Petroleum Institute. Outside of work, she teaches dance classes, cycles and runs a blog called Simply Lavish that teaches young people who to live extravagantly on a budget.


Kristin Fisher

The Fox News correspondent said her hobbies include anything that involves her beloved goldendoodle Pele -- even what she refers to as a "pack outing," when she takes her husband along for a night out with the dog.


Olivia Igbokwe-Curry

The 29-year-old is the director of global affairs for business process service company Conduent. The self-described germaphobe keeps a glove in her car to pump gas.


Athena Jones

The CNN White House correspondent credits her past as a high school and college sprinter with helping her chase the big news stories of the day.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
politicsgovernmentus capitolbuzzworthyfun stuffWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump to ban transgender individuals from armed forces
Vote shows GOP's problems in replacing Obama health law
Senate opens 'Obamacare' debate but outcome in doubt
Bathroom bill has 'no intent to discriminate,' Abbott says
More Politics
Top Stories
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued until 4:45 p.m.
Student claims viral video shows deputy harassing him
MS-13 gang member wanted in 2 murders across area
2 men charged with human smuggling in Katy
Trump to ban transgender individuals from armed forces
Teen charged after live streaming deadly crash
TSA announces new procedure for screening electronics
Health officials find probable Zika infection in Texas
Show More
Girl says mom told her she was "going to see Jesus"
Buy a burrito, help the puppies: Chipotle & SPCA team up
Police: Man fatally stabbed for flashing middle finger
Here are fast facts on the Houston Texans stars
Rep. Scalise released from hospital after shooting
More News
Top Video
MS-13 gang member wanted in 2 murders across area
TSA announces new procedure for screening electronics
McDonald's debuts Signature Sriracha Burger
Buy a burrito, help the puppies: Chipotle & SPCA team up
More Video