MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

11-year-old Naomi Wadler honors black female victims of gun violence during March for Our Lives

EMBED </>More Videos

During March for Our Lives, one 11-year-old paid tribute to murder victims who didn't make national headlines like so many others. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
During March for Our Lives, one 11-year-old said she wanted to honor the gun violence victims who didn't make national headlines in the same way that others did.

The young girl was Naomi Wadler, and she said she was speaking to "acknowledge and represent the African-American girls whose stories don't make the front page of every newspaper."

Wadler evoked the killing of Courtlin Arrington, who was fatally shot in an Alabama classroom a month before her 18th birthday. She mentioned Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old who was fatally shot in Chicago five years ago, and Taiyania Thompson, a teenager who was fatally shot in the head in Washington earlier this year.

"For far too long, these names - these black girls and women - have been just numbers. I'm here to say 'Never again' for those girls, too," Wadler, who organized a walkout at her Virginia elementary school earlier this month, said.

Statistics show that black women are disproportionately impacted by gun violence. In 2014, 57 percent of black female homicide victims were shot and killed with guns, according to the Violence Policy Center. That same study found that the homicide rate for black females was more than twice the rate for white women.

EMBED More News Videos

See speakers and scenes from March for our Lives rallies around the country.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsgun violencegun controlMarch for Our Livesgun safetyu.s. & worldparkland school shootingschool safetyschool shootinggovernmentwashington, d.c.
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
Thousands join March for Our Lives rally in Houston
The powerful moments from March for Our Lives
Paul McCartney talks about loss of John Lennon at rally
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
More March for Our Lives
POLITICS
The powerful moments from March for Our Lives
Paul McCartney talks about loss of John Lennon at rally
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
More Politics
Top Stories
City of Houston employee ID'd as innocent driver killed during chase
Student attacked, ambushed getting off school bus
Congressman: Bombing suspect called himself a 'psychopath'
Thousands join March for Our Lives rally in Houston
The powerful moments from March for Our Lives
Paul McCartney talks about loss of John Lennon at rally
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
Pooja's Great India Adventure
Show More
Would you drink this? Brown water plaguing Brazoria Co. subdivision
Officer injured in crash caused by suspected drunk driver
Human remains found near Lake Houston, police say
1 injured after shooting outside gas station in Channelview
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
More News
Top Video
The powerful moments from March for Our Lives
City of Houston employee ID'd as innocent driver killed during chase
Students to host 'Day of Unity' at Bellaire High School
70-year-old killed in accident, driver detained by authorities
More Video