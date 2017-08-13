Police: Wrong-way driver kills one on West Loop

Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down portion of West Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One person was killed in a crash on the West Loop near Bellaire early Saturday morning.

It happened on the southbound lanes at Beechnut around 2 a.m.

The collision involved a white pick up truck and black SUV.

Investigators say the driver of the white pick up was going the wrong way and slammed head-on into the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was killed. The person driving the truck was not hurt.

Officials on the scene say the driver will be charged with intoxication manslaughter.

A portion of the West Loop was closed for nearly six hours following the crash. It reopened just before 8 a.m.

