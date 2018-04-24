MISSING BOY

Police want help to find missing 9-year-old boy

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police are looking for Alexander Centeno, 9, who was last seen on April 23. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are trying to find 9-year-old Alexander Centeno, last seen Monday evening in southwest Houston.

Alexander was last seen at about 8:15 p.m. Police say he was in the 8300 block of S. Course Drive, seen jumping a fence toward Cinnamon Lane, not far from Landis Elementary School.

He was wearing his Landis school uniform -- blue pants, a red shirt and Nautica tennis shoes.

Alexander is described as 4 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds.

If you have seen Alexander or have any information on his location, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department missing persons unit at 832-394-1840 or Houston Police Department patrol at 713-884-3131.
