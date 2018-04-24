Police want help to find missing 9-year-old boy

Houston police are trying to find 9-year-old Alexander Centeno, last seen Monday evening in southwest Houston.Alexander was last seen at about 8:15 p.m. Police say he was in the 8300 block of S. Course Drive, seen jumping a fence toward Cinnamon Lane, not far from Landis Elementary School.He was wearing his Landis school uniform -- blue pants, a red shirt and Nautica tennis shoes.Alexander is described as 4 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds.If you have seen Alexander or have any information on his location, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department missing persons unit at 832-394-1840 or Houston Police Department patrol at 713-884-3131.