Three men and a woman are in custody after police said they went on a violent crime spree that ended in a police chase.That fifteen mile chase finally came to an end in a parking lot on North Post Oak Boulevard near the Katy Freeway.Our cameras were there as the four suspects were arrested. We're blurring their faces because police believe they may be part of a larger robbery ring, so this is going to be a long-term investigation.Police said their spree began when they robbed a person outside of Trulucks in the Galleria area, before holding up a taco truck.By then, multiple HPD units were after them, but police said the suspects led officers on a high-speed chase along the Katy Freeway.When the suspects stopped the vehicle, police said they found multiple weapons, credit cards, social security cards, even an ATM inside their vehicle.Houston police continue their investigation this morning.