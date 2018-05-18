Police take down gunman yelling 'anti-Trump' rhetoric at president's golf resort

Florida police shot a man early this morning who opened fire at a Miami-area golf resort owned by President Donald Trump, authorities said.
The man, armed with a handgun, was overheard yelling "anti-Trump" rhetoric and had draped a U.S. flag over a counter in the lobby of the Trump National Doral Golf Club, police said. He then fired shots into the ceiling and at chandeliers while apparently waiting for police to arrive, according to authorities.
Four officers from the Doral Police Department and one officer from the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the incident after receiving a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. about an active shooter at the resort. Upon arrival, the officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, police said.
The suspect was apparently trying to "lure" the officers into a "gunfight," Juan Perez, director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, told reporters this morning, though noting the man's "long-term intentions" were unclear.
"He did succeed and he did lose," Perez said at a news conference. "That's the bottom line."
The man, identified as Jonathan Oddi, 42, was shot multiple times by police and then taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he is in stable condition, Perez said.
Investigators do not believe Oddi was a guest at the 800-acre golf resort in the city of Doral, about 15 miles northwest of downtown Miami. It's also unclear how he was able to enter the complex, Perez said.
One of the responding officers sustained an injury -- "some broken bones," Perez said.
The unidentified officer was also taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to make a "speedy recovery," he added.
No one else was injured in the incident.
"If not for the heroic efforts of the police officers that responded today, this individual would've caused a lot of harm," Perez told reporters.
Authorities said they have located the apartment in Doral where Oddi lives and are preparing a search warrant to comb through the home.
The U.S. Secret Service said it's aware of the shooting and has special agents on the scene working closely with law enforcement partners. No one under Secret Service protection was in the region at the time of the incident, the agency said.
The Trump National Doral Golf Club is not a Secret Service-protected facility, an official with the agency told ABC News.
The FBI is on the scene assisting its law enforcement partners in the investigation, FBI Miami special agent Michael Leverock told ABC News.
The incident is being investigated as a state crime, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation. The Miami-Dade Police Department, in partnership with the FBI and Secret Service, is tasked with investigating the intent and motive behind the incident.
ABC News' Jack Date, Will Gretsky and Victor Oquendo contributed to this report.
