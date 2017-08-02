Suspect barricaded inside home in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're following breaking news in northeast Houston, where a SWAT team has been called to a home with a barricaded suspect inside.

Officers are at 11331 Raincove Drive, near Homestead Road.

We do not know what sparked this incident, or whether there is anyone inside the home with the suspect.


We have a crew headed to the scene and we will bring you the latest details as they are received.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
swatHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Wet Wednesday to give way to more showers this week
Man suing ex-GF over alleged case of online revenge
Texans' Fuller out indefinitely after breaking collarbone
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
Wife charged in fatal shooting of common-law husband
3 arrested and accused of stealing carts from golf club
Driver guilty in officer's death denies she was drunk
Galveston PD pulls vehicles from fleet over CO concerns
Show More
37 children hurt, 6 with serious injuries in YMCA hazmat leak in NC
1 dead, 1 missing after Minneapolis school explosion
Montrose District to light up SW Fwy bridges for nonprofits
Study: Average working mom works 98 hours a week
James Comey inks book deal
More News
Photos
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
Birthplace of Tabasco sauce a 'hot' place to visit
Resort-style VillaSport club opens in Cypress
Koozie shop in Channelview erupts in massive fire
More Photos