SWAT and HNT responding to barricaded suspect at 11331 Raincove Drive. PIO enroute — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 2, 2017

We're following breaking news in northeast Houston, where a SWAT team has been called to a home with a barricaded suspect inside.Officers are at 11331 Raincove Drive, near Homestead Road.We do not know what sparked this incident, or whether there is anyone inside the home with the suspect.We have a crew headed to the scene and we will bring you the latest details as they are received.