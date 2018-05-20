25 hospitalized due to negative reaction from synthetic marihuana, police sources say

CeFaan Kim has more on the victims taken to the hospital in Bed-Stuy.

BROOKLYN, New York --
BROOKLYN, New York --
At least 25 people have been taken to the hospital in Brooklyn due to negative reactions from synthetic marihuana, also known as K2, police sources say.

Police received multiple calls from people on the intersection of Broadway and Myrtle in Bedford-Stuyvesant. This is the same corner where 33 people were suspected of overdosing on K2 in 2016.

Officials say the patients are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made, but police say they are looking for a woman who distributed the K2.

K2 is extremely dangerous - last year, police say the Bronx man who drove his car into a crowd of people in Times Square was apparently high on the drug.
