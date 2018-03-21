Police seeing overdose spike of drug laced with bug spray

A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users in Indianapolis.Officials say they are seeing a big spike in overdoses from the so-called KD drug.Emergency workers say users act like they're zombies on the drug."We describe it as being like a zombie. They cannot talk to us," Indianapolis Fire Department Capt. Chris Major said.Crews found one guy crawling in the grass, unresponsive and struggling to breathe, after medics say he overdosed on the street drug."Their movements are very slow, lethargic, a lot of drooling, kind of a loss of function overall. We find them with their clothes off. They've done that to themselves. They are eating the grass, pulling dirt off the ground, trying to put it in their mouth," Major said.Medics said KD is a mix of either marijuana, spice or tobacco doused in bug spray, then smoked.