Police searching for suspects in multiple 'juggings' across Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston mother's quick trip to buy popsicles for her young sons ended in a frightening ordeal.

In surveillance video, the men can be seen pulling up behind a car on July 11 at a meat market off Long Drive. Once behind the car, a suspect quickly grabbed her purse, in a process known as "jugging."

The theft took only seven seconds.

Police said the suspects involved are tied to at least five cases across Houston at the following locations: 7001 Long Drive, 10632 Kingspoint Road, 1300 Gessner Road, 6000 Scott Street and 9700 Bellaire Boulevard.

"My son told me, 'Mommy, somebody is getting your bag,'" the victim said.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, said she won't go anywhere without a family escort.

"That's a dangerous individual. They just don't care about the value of life, they just care about that money," said Jeff Brieden, detective with HPD's Robbery Division.

Brieden said the men wont stop until they are caught. The men also appear to be targeting banks and other financial institutions, he said.

Investigators said the men arrive in two separate vehicles, wait until they've decided on a victim and then rob them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.


