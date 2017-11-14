Houston police are searching for two suspects who broke into a car dealership during Hurricane Harvey and used a power saw and crow bar to break open the safe.HPD released surveillance video of the two suspects, who spent nearly two hours working on getting the safe open, at Mike Calvert Toyota in the 2200 block of the South Loop West.The incident happened on Sunday, August 27th. The manager was notified by the security company and was able to watch the suspects on his computer. The manager called 9-1-1 but police had difficulty responding because of flooding from Hurricane Harvey. Police eventually made it to the dealership but the suspects had managed to get into the safe and fled out the back door with an undisclosed amount of cash.The first suspect is described as a black male, red hoodie, yellow gloves and black pants. The second suspect is described as a black male, blue cap, black pants, white shirt and possibly a reversible jacket (white/dark colored).Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477)