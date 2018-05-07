Police searching for man accused of taking pictures of women in dressing rooms

EMBED </>More Videos

Pasadena police searching for man accused of taking pictures of women while they were changing in dressing rooms (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Pasadena police are searching for a man accused of taking pictures of women while they were changing in dressing rooms.

Authorities say the suspect was allegedly caught snapping photos of women inside their dressing rooms on two separate occasions.

The first incident occurred at the Dirt Cheap clothing store on Fairmont Parkway, and the other incident occurred at a Walmart located in the 1100 block of Shaver Street.

According to police reports, the suspect was confronted by one of the women at Walmart, and immediately fled the scene.

Witnesses told authorities that in both cases the man left the scene in a 4-door, dark colored vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Jernigan at 713-475-7830.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
walmartpasadenapolicephotos
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Autopsy details shooter in murder-suicide of divorcing men
Chase suspect charged with murder of innocent driver
Feds: Stop driving 2 types of trucks with dangerous airbags
HCC's Central campus closed Monday due to shooting threat
Allegations of racism after black graduates rushed off stage
Teen comes back to life after parents agree to donate organs
Celebrating teachers: Cheer coach mentors blind student
Teacher stories that will warm your heart
Show More
One Minute Weather: Houston's first 90° day of 2018
Deputies save suicidal man dangling from overpass
Student killed during robbery called 911 just before he died
7-Eleven customer's anti-immigrants rant leads to violent attack
WATCH: Man helps rescue deer from Lake Conroe
More News