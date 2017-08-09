Law enforcement officials in Wharton County are asking for your help in finding a wanted fugitive.According to El Campo police, 22-year-old Jermell Burnett was taken to the emergency room after he complained about a sprained ankle. Inside the hospital, police said Burnett asked to use the bathroom.Instead of going to the bathroom, police said Burnett bolted out of the emergency room.He has three felony warrants for his arrest, Wharton police said.Anyone with information on Burnett's whereabouts is asked to call 979-532-3131 or Crime Stoppers at 979-282-TIPS.