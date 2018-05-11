The West University Place Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.Richard 'Burt' Ballanfant, 70, was last seen at Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 3700 block of Southwest Freeway just after 8 a.m. today.Police are not able to provide a description of Ballanfant's clothing, but he is said to be driving a 2017 red Chevy Cruze with Texas license plate HDL-3192. Ballanfant has gray hair, stands 6'3" tall and weighs 195 pounds.Ballanfant, a former mayor and council member for West University Place, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.Anyone with information on Ballanfant's whereabouts is asked to contact the West University Place Police Department at 713-668-0330