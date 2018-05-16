Police release video of man going on shooting spree with AK-47

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (KTRK) --
Police have released surveillance and body-cam video that shows a man launch a deadly shooting spree before being fatally shot by a SWAT officer.

Evansville, Indiana police released video that shows Barry Freeman, 51, fire numerous shots at police with an AK-47 rifle on May 11. Police say it appears Freeman was waiting to ambush responding officers.

One portion of the surveillance footage showed the suspect crouching behind a parked SUV with his rifle aimed toward the street in "an apparent ambush attempt," police said.

Responding officers called for backup when the suspect, armed with both an AK-47 and a handgun, began firing at them, the department told ABC News.

Police say Freeman shot and killed his neighbor, Jeffrey Kempf, after mistaking him for an officer.

The shooting went on for about 55 minutes before a SWAT officer, seven-year veteran detective Kyle Thiry, shot and killed Freeman.

"Officer Thiry is credited with ending Mr. Freeman's rampage that night," EPD Sgt. Jason Cullum said to ABC News. "That is a testament to the skill and the calmness that officer Thiry displayed that night in bringing peace back to that neighborhood."
