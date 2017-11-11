Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in wrong-way DWI crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa Hancock is charged in a crash that killed a Coast Guardsman.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia --
A reality TV star killed a U.S. Coast Guard technician in a drunken wrong-way collision on a Virginia highway, authorities said.

Melissa Hancock, 25, has been charged with driving while intoxicated and maiming following the death of Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Dill, 29, news outlets reported.

Hancock appeared on Lifetime's "Little Women: Atlanta," a reality show that focuses on women of short stature.

Dill was a Logan Township, New Jersey, native who was stationed in Portsmouth as an information systems technician.

Virginia State Police said Hancock struck Dill head-on around 2 a.m. Nov. 4 on Interstate 264. He died of his injuries the next day.

Dill had been on his way to pick up his wife and her friends, who had been celebrating her birthday. Dill, who didn't drink, had offered to drive the group so no one had to worry about driving home after drinking.

Hancock told a state police trooper she drank two to four mixed drinks at a local nightclub about an hour before the crash, investigators said. Hancock's blood alcohol content tested at 0.112 percent two hours after the crash, exceeding the 0.08 legal limit, authorities said. Hancock is 4 feet tall and weighs 77 pounds, according to a court summons.

"Everyone involved feels horrible about the tragic accident," said Hancock's attorney, Stephen Pfeiffer. "We are investigating the accident and the allegations against Miss Hancock."

Natalie Dill's father, Steven Rocha, told The Virginian-Pilot that his son-in-law was "the most compassionate guy you would ever meet."

"He was the best son-in-law a father could ever have. We loved him as if he were our son."

Dill will be buried with military honors on Saturday.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
reality televisioncrashdwiu.s. & worldVirginia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
City pays tribute to military heroes on Veterans Day
Naked woman questioned in deadly love triangle
Hidden gem hits market near Memorial Park
Rice, it's homecoming! How tradition makes weekend
Seasonal temps for Houston this weekend
Two Houston-area craft breweries rank in state's Top 10
Astros Joe Musgrove buys parents new Range Rover
5 fictional quarterbacks Texans should sign next
Show More
Study: Texans really don't want to leave Lone Star State
Dog with special condition sits in high chair at table
Family Dollar employee shot and killed in Houston
Honor our veterans with these free events
Holiday celebrations collide for weekend fun in Houston
More News
Top Video
Rice, it's homecoming! How tradition makes weekend
5 pieces of Astros swag that really are for sale
Hidden gem hits market near Memorial Park
5 fictional quarterbacks Texans should sign next
More Video