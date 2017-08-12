Police: Postal worker carjacked while delivering mail in SW Houston

We're following breaking news in southwest Houston, where police are searching for a person accused of carjacking a postal worker.

Officers are on Presidio Drive near Court Road, not far from Chimney Rock.

Investigations said the postal worker was carjacked while delivering mail on their route.

Police believe the possible suspect may still be in the area, and there is an active search for them right now.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.
