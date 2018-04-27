Man clinging to life after attempted suicide now charged with ex-girlfriend's murder

Shelley Childers
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police have charged a man with murder for killing his girlfriend and then turning the gun on himself.

Michael Parker is accused of murdering 33-year-old Karkea Crenshaw.

He is alive, still in the hospital in critical condition after police say he tried to also take his own life.

The mother of three lived at the Spring Village Apartments on Chimney Rock with Parker and one of her kids.

Police say she tried to kick him out of the apartment Thursday when the violence erupted.

Detectives say she first called 911 around 7:30 a.m.

He left the apartment before police arrived.

They took a report for assault and got management to help change her locks.

But a few hours later when police were gone, Parker returned with a gun and fatally shot Crenshaw.

Today, the Houston Area Women's Center wants victims of violence to know they are here to help.

"In my experience, the abuse can escalate once the police have been called, so sometimes we're like 'why don't you call the police' but it can actually be dangerous," counselor Leticia Manzano said. "There are lots of factors here but again just to let other survivors know there is help, they are not alone."

The center, which is located in the Montrose area, work daily to help women and men to get out of abusive relationships.

They also use a danger assessment to help determine if in fact your life is in danger.

If you or someone you know needs help with a domestic violence situation, please contact the Houston Area Women's Center.
