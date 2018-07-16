A 40-year-old man was shot and killed after answering a knock at the door of his Philadelphia home, police say.The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of South Norwood Street.Police say the victim was shot once in the chest at point blank range and collapsed just inside the home.He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later."Now we're getting information that there may have been an argument or a fight earlier involving the victim, and they believe that is the motivation for the homicide," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Police describe the shooter as a tall, thin man who was wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants. He fled northbound on Norwood Street.Witnesses tell police the victim was home alone when he answered the door. Police are looking at surveillance cameras in the area to see if they captured any footage to help with the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.