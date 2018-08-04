A man has died in a shooting outside of a restaurant at the Pavillion Shopping Center Saturday, according to police.Authorities say the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 9570 block of Wilcrest Drive outside of La Union Restaurant.Police say the victim and shooter got into an altercation just outside the restaurant.Eyewitness News spoke with witnesses who were also inside the restaurant who say the victim was picking up a to-go order.Witnesses say as he walked out, the shooter, along with several others exited the restaurant at the same time. They say they heard five shots.Police have not released any sort of suspect description of the shooter and their investigation continues.