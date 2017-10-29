Police: Man dies outside gas station after terrorizing women in SW Houston

Police say a man is dead after a confrontation outside a southwest Houston gas station. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Investigators say a man who terrorized two women is dead after a confrontation outside a southwest Houston gas station.

Officers rushed to the scene on Corporate near Beechnut just before 9 p.m., where the man's body was found.

Houston police said the man assaulted two women, one whose injuries were serious enough she was taken to a hospital.

After attacking the women, investigators said the man went to a Valero gas station when he argued with a group of men.

Police are investigating a deadly fight outside a southwest Houston gas station.



At one point, the man allegedly tried to attack one of the other men.

They held him down, but the man stopped breathing.

A medical examiner is working to find out exactly how he died, but police are looking for the three men involved in the fight to get their side of the story.

Investigators believe the man who died was on drugs, possibly PCP.

