Man dies after jumping into creek following traffic stop, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Police said the officer approached the vehicle to question the man but he jumped out of the commercial work truck, ran toward the creek and jumped in. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Divers recovered the body of a man police said jumped into the Wissahickon Creek Wednesday night in order to evade arrest.

Police said the 29-year-old man was pulled over for driving a commercial truck on the Lincoln Drive off-ramp onto Ridge Avenue.

According to police, an officer approached the truck and pulled it over for a vehicle investigation.

"Driver told the officer he didn't have ID but gave his correct name," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "The officer ran the name at which time a warrant for his arrest came up."

According to reports, the man was wanted out of New Jersey for eluding police and resisting arrest.

Police said the officer approached the vehicle for a second time to question the man but he jumped out of the commercial work truck, ran toward the creek and jumped in.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over the scene as divers search Wissahickon Creek on July 11, 2018.



Police said the man's body was found in about 12 feet of water.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestrescuebody foundu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
Show More
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
More News