Police: Man arrested after firing shots at Trump golf club

DORAL, Florida --
South Florida authorities say one man was arrested and an officer was injured after police exchanged gunfire with the man in the lobby of the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

Doral Police Chief Hernan Organvidez told reporters officers confronted the man about 1:30 a.m. Friday and exchanged fire. He said the man was "neutralized" and taken into custody.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said the man was shouting about Trump, and draped an American flag over the counter. He said the man was "actively shooting."

Perez said a Doral officer received an unspecified injury.

The golf resort previously known as the Doral Resort & Spa was purchased by the Trump Organization in 2012. Its signature course is the Blue Monster at Doral.
