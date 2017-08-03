MISSING MAN

Police looking for missing man last seen in N. Houston

Missing man last seen in north Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for an 85-year-old man who was last seen yesterday afternoon in the north side of Houston.

Ignacio Guerrero Nunez was last seen at around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Fulton Street.

Police describe Nunez as 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head with gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve T-shirt and dark gray pants.

If you have seen Ignacio Nunez, you are urged to call 832-394-1840.
