Police looking for missing man last seen in N. Houston

Police are searching for an 85-year-old man who was last seen yesterday afternoon in the north side of Houston.Ignacio Guerrero Nunez was last seen at around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Fulton Street.Police describe Nunez as 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head with gray hair.He was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve T-shirt and dark gray pants.If you have seen Ignacio Nunez, you are urged to call 832-394-1840.